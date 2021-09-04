CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocklawaha, FL

Weather Forecast For Ocklawaha

Posted by 
Ocklawaha (FL) Weather Channel
Ocklawaha (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

OCKLAWAHA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bmb4TKr00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

