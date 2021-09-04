CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Lecanto

Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LECANTO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bmb4Qgg00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

