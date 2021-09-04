CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cottonwood

Posted by 
Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel
Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

COTTONWOOD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0bmb4Pnx00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Haze

    • High 98 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Haze

    • High 103 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Haze

    • High 105 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

