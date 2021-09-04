CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semmes, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Semmes

Posted by 
Semmes (AL) Weather Channel
Semmes (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SEMMES, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0bmb4NHj00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

