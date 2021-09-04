Weather Forecast For Blue Ridge

BLUE RIDGE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



