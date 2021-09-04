Whitney Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITNEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 77 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
