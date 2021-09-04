4-Day Weather Forecast For Lavonia
LAVONIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
