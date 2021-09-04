CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lavonia, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lavonia

Posted by 
Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel
Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LAVONIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0bmb4ELC00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel

Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel

Lavonia, GA
189
Followers
585
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lavonia, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lavonia, GAPosted by
Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Lavonia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LAVONIA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lavonia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy