Fayetteville, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fayetteville

Posted by 
Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel
Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0bmb4DST00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Fayetteville, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Fayetteville, PA
#Newsbreak#Nws
Fayetteville, PA Posted by
Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fayetteville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

