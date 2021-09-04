CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angier, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Angier

Posted by 
Angier (NC) Weather Channel
Angier (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

ANGIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bmb490o00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Angier (NC) Weather Channel

Angier, NC
124
Followers
562
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angier, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy