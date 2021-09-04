CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwood, TN

Rockwood Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

ROCKWOOD, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bmb488500

  • Saturday, September 4

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Rockwood

(ROCKWOOD, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rockwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

