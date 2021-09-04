Daily Weather Forecast For Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
