Chadbourn, NC

Chadbourn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 7 days ago

CHADBOURN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bmb3l6000

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

