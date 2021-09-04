CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selbyville, DE

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(SELBYVILLE, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Selbyville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Selbyville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bmb3hZ600

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

Selbyville, DE
138
Followers
582
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selbyville, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Selbyville, DEPosted by
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

Selbyville Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Selbyville: Saturday, September 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 12: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, September 13: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September 14: Sunny during the
Selbyville, DEPosted by
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Selbyville

(SELBYVILLE, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Selbyville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Selbyville, DEPosted by
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Selbyville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(SELBYVILLE, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Selbyville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy