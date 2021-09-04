CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monticello, KY

Monticello Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

MONTICELLO, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bmb3fne00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Monticello (KY) Weather Channel

Monticello (KY) Weather Channel

Monticello, KY
438
Followers
576
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy