Monticello Daily Weather Forecast
MONTICELLO, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
