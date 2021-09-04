CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tenney demands data from CDC on mask mandate

Romesentinel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-22, New Hartford, on Friday issued a call for federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky to release the data and reasoning behind the CDC’s recent recommendation that all K-12 students to wear a mask while in school. Tenney’s announcement came a day after Walensky had announced on Thursday that the CDC would release a study on recent trends and COVID impacts on children Friday.

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#On Children#Cdc#Covid#House#Republican#American#Pfizer#Tuscon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Vaccine Protects You Most Against Severe COVID, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, there have been a rising number of breakthrough COVID infections reported, from celebrities like Reba McEntire to government officials. While the vast majority of these cases are mild, there is still a small chance that vaccinated individuals can be hospitalized with COVID and even not survive an infection. With breakthrough cases, studies have found that certain factors like age and underlying conditions make you more likely to develop a severe infection, but new research has shown that which vaccine you got could play a role as well.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
Mississippi Statesouthernillinoisnow.com

Mississippi health officials plea for vaccination after ‘significant’ number of COVID-19 fatalities in pregnant women

(JACKSON, Miss.) — Mississippi health officials are urging expectant mothers to get vaccinated after a “significant” number of COVID-19 fatalities in pregnant women during the state’s delta surge. The state health department is investigating eight reports of pregnant women who died from COVID-19 in the past four weeks, all of...
Public HealthJamestown Sun

South Dakota nears 50% fully vaccinated against COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Nearly half of South Dakotans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Sept. 9. There are 441,859 South Dakotans who are fully vaccinated from either the one- or two-shot vaccines available, the CDC reported, totaling 49.9% of the state's population. Just over 57% of the population, 506,368 people, have gotten at least an initial shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Florida StateEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New CDC Data Confirms Vaccine Protection, Demand for Unproven Deworming Drug Surges, Education Dept. Opens Probe Into State Mask Mandate Bans, Florida Keeps Funds From Schools With Mask Rules

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6:32 p.m. on August 31, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 217,526,427 (up from 216,915,029 Monday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,515,940 (up from 4,507,354 Monday) Total...
Public HealthWKTV

In a 'sea change' for the agency, CDC is sharing data earlier

Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent. Earlier this summer, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Preventio, made a call to Dr. Eric Rubin, editor in chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, asking him to do something unconventional. She knew...
Indiana StateNew York Post

Indiana woman sues CDC, Krispy Kreme and others over mask mandate

This anti-mask campaigner is taking her fight to the courts. Jennifer Reinoehl of Granger, Indiana, has filed suit against more than a dozen entities, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Krispy Kreme and Sephora, alleging their policies “discriminated” against people with disabilities, Reinoehl told Insider. “I’ve been...
Public HealthKenosha News.com

EDITORIAL: CDC faulted for not sharing data

When it comes to the Covid 19 pandemic, we’ve always been about “following the science” and not the feverish political debates and social media fear-mongering that has enveloped the national debate over masking and vaccines. That said, we were hugely disappointed in the recent news reports that the Centers for...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

2,437 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19, CDC Data Shows

More than 2,000 Americans who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus, data shows. At least 2,437 fully vaccinated people across the United States have died of COVID-19, as of Aug. 30. Among the total number of breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older and 44% were females, a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.
Southfield, MIDetroit News

Spectrum Health workers can use natural immunity as vaccine mandate exemption

Spectrum Health will grant temporary exemptions from its employee vaccine mandate to individuals who can prove they have naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19. The west Michigan hospital system, which is in the process of merging with Southfield-based Beaumont Health, will grant an exemption to those who have a positive PCR or antigen test for COVID-19 plus a positive antibody test from within the past three months, the health system said in a statement Thursday.
Public Healthctnewsjunkie.com

State Offers COVID Outbreak Examples

State public health officials pointed Thursday to separate COVID outbreaks at a summer camp, group home, and outdoor party in August to stress the importance of maintaining pandemic precautions as fall weather approaches. In an afternoon press release, Gov. Ned Lamont and acting Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said...
Florida Statedoralfamilyjournal.com

Florida schools get green light from a judge to mandate face masks

DORAL, FL – Florida schools will now be able to implement face masks mandates for students and staff without receiving any kind of penalty for it. Just at the beginning of this month, Florida’s Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran, announced schools districts that failed to comply with the state’s ban of mask mandates were going to be financially penalized, with Broward County as one of them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy