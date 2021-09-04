Tenney demands data from CDC on mask mandate
Washington, D.C. — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-22, New Hartford, on Friday issued a call for federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky to release the data and reasoning behind the CDC’s recent recommendation that all K-12 students to wear a mask while in school. Tenney’s announcement came a day after Walensky had announced on Thursday that the CDC would release a study on recent trends and COVID impacts on children Friday.romesentinel.com
