Veterans and current service members may be experiencing a variety of emotions related to the withdrawal of American service members and civilians from Afghanistan. “Some of those emotions could be positive and some could be negative,” said David Brown, behavioral health state specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Some veterans or current service members may be happy that the U.S. military is no longer involved in a protracted conflict. Others, however, may feel frustrated or even betrayed, especially if they have personal experience serving in Afghanistan.”