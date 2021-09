The last time I wrote a Vancouver Canucks prospects report, Jonah Gadjovich was just getting the call from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Utica Comets, William Lockwood was on an insane run of goal scoring and Mikey DiPietro was just getting back into the crease after a long stint on the taxi squad. Now, here we are four months later and the Canucks have six new additions to their prospect pool from the 2021 NHL Draft and a brand new AHL team in the form of the Abbotsford Canucks. The excitement of training camp and the preseason is also only two and a half weeks away. Man, how time flies.