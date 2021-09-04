CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clio, MI

Clio Weather Forecast

Clio (MI) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CLIO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bmb3SH500

  • Saturday, September 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

