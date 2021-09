The Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana is hosting its 17th annual Buddy Walk this year. However, the event will be virtual due to the pandemic. Buddy Walk may be different this year but DSAA's mission has not changed. DSAA is a driving force in the community to help generate acceptance and belonging for those individuals with Down syndrome. The Buddy Walk was created to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness during the month of October.