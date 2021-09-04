Daily Weather Forecast For Falling Waters
FALLING WATERS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
