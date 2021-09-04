CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, NC

Trinity Weather Forecast

Trinity (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

TRINITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bmb3N6g00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Monday has sun for Trinity — 3 ways to make the most of it

(TRINITY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Trinity. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

