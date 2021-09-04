CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For La Grange

Posted by 
 7 days ago

LA GRANGE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bmb39pl00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
