Lincoln, DE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Lincoln (DE) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LINCOLN, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bmb374J00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

