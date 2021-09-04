CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Hopkins

Posted by 
Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel
Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HOPKINS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bmb34Q800

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel

Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel

Hopkins, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Hopkins, SC Posted by
Hopkins (SC) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Hopkins — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOPKINS, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hopkins. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

