Maiden, NC

Maiden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Maiden (NC) Weather Channel
Maiden (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

MAIDEN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bmb32eg00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

