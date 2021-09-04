CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosperity, SC

Prosperity Daily Weather Forecast

Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel
Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PROSPERITY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bmb2qEC00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prosperity, SC
