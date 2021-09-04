Weather Forecast For Crowley

CROWLEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



