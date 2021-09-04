CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yadkinville, NC

Saturday has sun for Yadkinville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel
Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(YADKINVILLE, NC) A sunny Saturday is here for Yadkinville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yadkinville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bmb2esi00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel

Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel

Yadkinville, NC
306
Followers
581
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yadkinville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Yadkinville, NCPosted by
Yadkinville (NC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Yadkinville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Yadkinville: Wednesday, September 8: Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 9: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, September 10: Sunny

Comments / 0

Community Policy