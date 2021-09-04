Saturday has sun for Yadkinville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(YADKINVILLE, NC) A sunny Saturday is here for Yadkinville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yadkinville:

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.