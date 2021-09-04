CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffith, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Griffith

Griffith (IN) Weather Channel
Griffith (IN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

GRIFFITH, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0bmb2dzz00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

