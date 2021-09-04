CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, MI

Cougars could – some say do – live in Monroe

Monroe Evening News
 7 days ago

Not too long ago, several Monroe County residents were certain they spotted a cougar lurking on their property or running through ditches. In the early 2000’s, many big cat sightings were reported to authorities. Those who spotted them in Frenchtown, Ida and Whiteford townships swore what they saw were wild cougars, not large house cats. Some captured images of the cats on cameras. One time, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Monroe post, while walking through a field, kicked up a big cat in a field off Dazarow Dr. in Frenchtown Township. In another instant, a Monroe County Animal Control officer spotted what he believed were two young cougars lying in the sun on the edge of a bean field near S. Stony Creek and N. Telegraph Rds.

www.monroenews.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Monroe, MI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Newberry, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Monroe County, MI
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deserts#York College#Cougars#Michigan State Police#Journal#Sightings#The Michigan Dnr#Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy