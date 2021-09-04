Cougars could – some say do – live in Monroe

Not too long ago, several Monroe County residents were certain they spotted a cougar lurking on their property or running through ditches. In the early 2000’s, many big cat sightings were reported to authorities. Those who spotted them in Frenchtown, Ida and Whiteford townships swore what they saw were wild cougars, not large house cats. Some captured images of the cats on cameras. One time, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Monroe post, while walking through a field, kicked up a big cat in a field off Dazarow Dr. in Frenchtown Township. In another instant, a Monroe County Animal Control officer spotted what he believed were two young cougars lying in the sun on the edge of a bean field near S. Stony Creek and N. Telegraph Rds.