Edenton, NC

Edenton Weather Forecast

Edenton (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

EDENTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0bmb2bEX00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

