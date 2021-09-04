CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolleson, AZ

Weather Forecast For Tolleson

Posted by 
Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel
Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bmb2aLo00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

