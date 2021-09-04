CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NC

Claremont Weather Forecast

Claremont (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CLAREMONT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bmb2Wlm00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Claremont, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

