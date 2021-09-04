CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connelly Springs, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Connelly Springs

Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bmb2RM900

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Connelly Springs, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

