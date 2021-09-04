CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Fishkill

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FISHKILL, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bmb2N4T00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

Fishkill, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

