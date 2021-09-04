CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claymont, DE

Claymont Daily Weather Forecast

Claymont (DE) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CLAYMONT, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0bmb2JXZ00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

