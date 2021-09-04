CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siler City, NC

Sun forecast for Siler City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Siler City (NC) Weather Channel
Siler City (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(SILER CITY, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Siler City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bmb29nY00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Siler City (NC) Weather Channel

Siler City (NC) Weather Channel

Siler City, NC
135
Followers
557
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Siler City, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy