Azle, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Azle

Azle (TX) Weather Channel
7 days ago
 7 days ago

AZLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0bmb1hdW00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Azle, TX
