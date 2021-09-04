CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keaau, HI

Keaau Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Keaau (HI) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

KEAAU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bmb1Ydr00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

