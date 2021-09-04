CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

Pataskala Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Pataskala (OH) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PATASKALA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bmb1Xl800

  • Saturday, September 4

    Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

