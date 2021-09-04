Pataskala Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PATASKALA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



