Port Wentworth, GA

Weather Forecast For Port Wentworth

Posted by 
Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel
Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

PORT WENTWORTH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bmb1TEE00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

