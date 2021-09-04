CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nokomis, FL

A rainy Saturday in Nokomis — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel
Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(NOKOMIS, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Nokomis Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nokomis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bmb1RSm00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel

Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel

Nokomis, FL
193
Followers
579
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nokomis, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy