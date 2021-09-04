CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clifton, CO

Clifton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Clifton (CO) Weather Channel
Clifton (CO) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CLIFTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0bmb1O3p00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Patchy smoke during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Clifton (CO) Weather Channel

Clifton (CO) Weather Channel

Clifton, CO
150
Followers
578
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clifton Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy