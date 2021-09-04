Highland Park Weather Forecast
HIGHLAND PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 5
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
