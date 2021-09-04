CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NC

Weather Forecast For Fairmont

Fairmont (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FAIRMONT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bmb1IlT00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Fairmont, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
