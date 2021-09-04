CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbridge, MA

Southbridge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bmb1G0100

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

