Sweetwater, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sweetwater

Posted by 
Sweetwater (TN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SWEETWATER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bmb1F7I00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sweetwater, TN
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

