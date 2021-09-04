CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingtown, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Huntingtown

Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HUNTINGTOWN, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bmb1BaO00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Friday sun in Huntingtown

Take advantage of Friday sun in Huntingtown

(HUNTINGTOWN, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Huntingtown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

