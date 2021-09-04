CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Fillmore

Posted by 
Fillmore (CA) Weather Channel
Fillmore (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bmb15NH00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

