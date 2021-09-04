CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lugoff, SC

Weather Forecast For Lugoff

Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel
Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LUGOFF, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bmb14UY00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

